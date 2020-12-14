हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla loses diamond earring at Mumbai airport, promises to reward finder

Juhi Chawla lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport.

Juhi Chawla loses diamond earring at Mumbai airport, promises to reward finder
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media and shared that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2. She also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, promising a reward in return.

"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you," tweeted Juhi on her verified handle, @iam_juhi, along with folded hand emojis.

As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring.

 

