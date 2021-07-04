Justice for Bruno: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Choudry react to dog beaten to death

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent, harrowing incident of animal cruelty in Kerala, several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Sophie Chowdry and Jacqueline Fernandez had taken to their social media accounts to demand justice for the Labrador named Bruno, who was beaten to death.

Alia took to her Instagram and wrote, "Disgusting!!! They cannot get away with this!!! Until they are punished people with this twisted mindset are not going to change!!!".

While Bollywood actress Jacqueline wrote, "Justice for Bruno" with an angry emoji, Disha Patani demanded the culprits be held responsible.

Actress Sophie Choudry took to her Twitter on July 2 and tweeted to the Chief Minister of Kerala, she wrote, "Respected @CMOKerala , one more instance of extreme cruelty to animals in your state. May we recall; “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Hoping u lead the way & enforce strict laws & punishment."

For the unversed, Bruno, a Labrador was tied up and beaten to death by a few individuals on Adimalathura beach located at the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. This shocking incident led to massive outrage when the issue emerged in public. The dog was a pet dog and his owners were devastated by the cruelty imposed on him. In an interview with Times of India, the sister of Bruno's owner Sony P revealed that he had been with the family for 8 years.

She said, "He had been with us for eight years. Our kids played with him and he would eat from all our houses. He was family to us. It was recently that he started going to the beach. Usually, he would go and return by noon."

Responding to this incident, on Friday (July 1), the Kerala High Court said the State must take affirmative action to alleviate the misery of animals subjected to cruelty as per a PTI report. "Frighteningly frequent have been the instances of cruelty to animals reported in the media in the last couple of years that we believe that the State must now resort to affirmative action to alleviate their misery," the Bench said.

(With PTI inputs)