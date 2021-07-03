हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt debuts as a producer with 'Darlings', gets 'nervous tingling energy the night before she starts film'!

Actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday to share her emotions as a debutant producer. The actress makes her debut as producer with the self-starring "Darlings".

Alia Bhatt debuts as a producer with &#039;Darlings&#039;, gets &#039;nervous tingling energy the night before she starts film&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday to share her emotions as a debutant producer. The actress makes her debut as producer with the self-starring "Darlings".

"Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor)" wrote Alia.

The actress posted black and white pictures from her makeup room and shared her nervousness before starting the film.

"I don't know what it is.. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late!" the 28-year-old star wrote.

Reaffirming her emotional state of mind, she added: "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care P.S - wish me luck pls (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)."

"Darlings" stars Alia with Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattDarlingsVijay Varmaalia bhatt producer
Next
Story

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan announces father's film 'Dubai Return' to release on THIS date!

Must Watch

PT15M59S

Badi Bahas: 'Kairana connection' of Darbhanga blast?