Alia Bhatt debuts as a producer with 'Darlings', gets 'nervous tingling energy the night before she starts film'!

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday to share her emotions as a debutant producer. The actress makes her debut as producer with the self-starring "Darlings".

"Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor)" wrote Alia.

The actress posted black and white pictures from her makeup room and shared her nervousness before starting the film.

"I don't know what it is.. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late!" the 28-year-old star wrote.

Reaffirming her emotional state of mind, she added: "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care P.S - wish me luck pls (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)."

"Darlings" stars Alia with Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.