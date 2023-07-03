trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629906
NewsLifestylePeople
KAJOL

Kajol Dons Classy Saree As She Redefines Meaning of Black

Kajol, who was recently seen in 'Lust Stories 2', shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram in a black saree. 

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:36 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kajol Dons Classy Saree As She Redefines Meaning of Black

Mumbai: Actor Kajol on Sunday shared pictures of her desi avatar and redefined the meaning of Black. The 'Trial' actor shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram in a black saree. She wrote, "B is for Bold, L is for Lazily lovely, A is for Aal is Well, C is for Cccooooofffeeee, K is for "Kajol."

The first, second and third pictures gave a close-up look at the actor. The last three photos gave a full glimpse of the actor's look. She accessorized her attire with silver earrings and rings, which unleashed her ethereal avatar. She kept her hair tied in a bun, accentuating her look further.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016.

Kajol is seen as a housewife who returns to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

She was seen in 'Lust Stories 2' along with Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad