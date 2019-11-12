close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol gets quirky as 'Baazigar' clocks 26 years

"Oops! still don't have black eyes... #26YearsOfBaazigar," she wrote.

Kajol gets quirky as &#039;Baazigar&#039; clocks 26 years

Mumbai: The 1993 Diwali release "Baazigar" was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest blockbusters. Abbas-Mustan's thriller, co-starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, is still remembered for the dialogue "Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai" and its music, besides SRK's antihero avatar.

The film completed 26 years on Tuesday, and Kajol shared a quirky boomerang video on Instagram, ushering a wave of nostalgia.

In the video, Kajol is seen winking her left eye to the beats of the film's superhit song, "Yeh kaali kaali aankhein".

"Oops! still don't have black eyes... #26YearsOfBaazigar," she wrote.

"Baazigar" was the first of many blockbusters that SRK and Kajol would see at the box-office over the years to come, and the film also marked Shilpa's Bollywood debut.

The film is broadly based on a 1991 British thriller titled "A Kiss Before Dying".

"Baazigar" chronicled the story of a young man, played by Shah Rukh, who takes an unusual route to unleash vendetta on a tycoon (Dalip Tahil), who had destroyed his parents.

The film also featured Rakhee and Johnny Lever.

 

Tags:
KajolBaazigar
Next
Story

Selena Gomez: Body-shaming messed me a bit

Must Watch

PT13M47S

Maharashtra's game of throne: President's rule could be the last resort before governor Koshyari