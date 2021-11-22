Kajol showers love on husband Ajay Devgn on completing 3 decades in cinema, latter calls her his 'constant'

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn, who completed 30 years in the film industry on Monday (November 22), has been receiving warm wishes from his contemporaries and friends from the fraternity. His better half and actress Kajol too joined the list of celebrities and celebrated the occasion by wishing her husband on social media.

The actress penned down a heartfelt post for Ajay, saying she respects him a lot. "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quite study dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking," she wrote.

Ajay made his Bollywood debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante' that released in 1991. It starred Ajay opposite Madhoo. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of Kuku Kohli's directorial. The film is much talked about for an action scene in which Ajay does a split with each leg on two moving bikes.

After his debut film, Ajay rose to fame with his action roles in films like Jigar, Sangram, Dilwale, and Diljale. He delivered critically-acclaimed performance in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Company', 'Deewangee', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.

He also tried his hand in comedy film and starred in projects like 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', ' Golmaal Returns', 'All the Best: Fun Begins', 'Golmaal 3', 'Singham', 'Bol Bachchan', 'Singham Returns', and 'Golmaal Again'.

