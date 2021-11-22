हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Kajol showers love on husband Ajay Devgn on completing 3 decades in cinema, latter calls her his 'constant'

Ajay made his Bollywood debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante' that was released 30 years ago in 1991. The actor is receiving immense love and warm wishes from his contemporaries on completing 30 years in Bollywood. 

Kajol showers love on husband Ajay Devgn on completing 3 decades in cinema, latter calls her his &#039;constant&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn, who completed 30 years in the film industry on Monday (November 22), has been receiving warm wishes from his contemporaries and friends from the fraternity. His better half and actress Kajol too joined the list of celebrities and celebrated the occasion by wishing her husband on social media. 

The actress penned down a heartfelt post for Ajay, saying she respects him a lot. "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quite study dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking," she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Ajay made his Bollywood debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante' that released in 1991. It starred Ajay opposite Madhoo. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of Kuku Kohli's directorial. The film is much talked about for an action scene in which Ajay does a split with each leg on two moving bikes. 

After his debut film, Ajay rose to fame with his action roles in films like Jigar, Sangram, Dilwale, and Diljale. He delivered critically-acclaimed performance in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Company', 'Deewangee', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.

He also tried his hand in comedy film and starred in projects like 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', ' Golmaal Returns', 'All the Best: Fun Begins', 'Golmaal 3', 'Singham', 'Bol Bachchan', 'Singham Returns', and 'Golmaal Again'. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajay DevgnKajolAjay Devgn KajolBollywoodAjay Devgn Films
Next
Story

Mouni Roy flaunts killer walk, looks smoking hot in this bodycon pink dress - Watch

Must Watch

PT58S

It's raining 'Money' on the Highway!