Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut back to work after 7 months, posts morning selfies for fans!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back to work and how! The stunner took to social media and posted her morning selfies for fans. 

Kangana Ranaut back to work after 7 months, posts morning selfies for fans!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back to work and how! The stunner took to social media and posted her morning selfies for fans. 

Kangana wrote: Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them 

Kangana has been quite vocal about her statements on social media over the past few months. 

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in and as 'Thalaivi' – the biopic on J Jayalalithaa, which has been making news ever since its inception. 

Jayalalithaa breathed her last on December 5, 2016, in Chennai. An ocean of her followers and fans thronged the streets and mourned the stalwart politician's demise.

'Thalaivi', the film is being helmed by AL Vijay and is will be available in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

It has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. 

 

Kangana Ranaut thalaivi J Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa biopic
