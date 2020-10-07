Kangana Ranaut hits back at Swara Bhasker, says 'I am a Lord Ram bhakt, will return awards if proven wrong in Sushant Singh Rajput case

New Delhi: After Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, several celebrities showed solidarity for the 28-year-old. Swara Bhasker took an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut, who in an interview with a TV channel had vowed to return her awards if proven wrong in Sushant's case.

Swara tweeted: Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???

Kangana replied in a tweet: है मेरा इंटर्व्यू अगर याददाश्त कमज़ोर हो तो फिर से देखें, अगर मैंने एक भी झूठा या ग़लत आरोप लगाया हो, तों मैं अपने सारे अवार्डस वापिस कर दूँगी, ये एक क्षत्रिय का वचन है, मैं राम भक्त हूँ, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाए, जय श्री राम #KanganaAwardWapasKar

Rhea Chakraborty walked out of the Byculla Jail on Wednesday evening, having spent 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were refused bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police but after massive public demand, the case went to CBI.

Soon, Enforcement Directorate came into picture and probe began in the money-laundering angle involving Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and her family.

Another premiere agency the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the investigation when consumption of drugs was revealed through some retrieved WhatsApp chats of Rhea and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda.