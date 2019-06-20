Kangana Ranaut is a pilates girl, see pic proof!

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'queen' Kangana Ranaut is a fitness enthusiast and believes in staying fit. The 'Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi' actress is these days busy working out hard to get desired results.

Celebrity fitness expert Namrata Purohit shared a picture of Kangy doing Pilates and how! The picture was reposted by Kangana's team on Instagram. The caption read: “Nailing workouts like a queen!*#Repost @namratapurohit I've got you #Kangana ! Pilates girls working out and having some fun!! @team_kangana_ranaut. #pilatesgirls #pilates #kanganaranaut #namratapurohit #strong #plank #dream #believe #achieve #move #fitspiration.”

Kangana made her directorial debut with 'Manikarnika' this year where she also played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The movie did great business at the Box Office and the actress once again proved her might.

Next, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Mental Hai Kya' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The movie is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. It also features Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Hrishitaa Bhatt in pivotal parts.

Besides, Kangana is busy working on Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'. It also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The story is based on the life of a kabaddi player.