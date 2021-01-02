Kangana Ranaut parties with Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Dhaakad team on New Year- Pics inside

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut hosted a brunch for the team of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’ on New Year’s day (January 1). Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades also attended the bash. Kangana shared pics and videos from the get together on her social media accounts.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana, sharing photos with the guests, wrote, “Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing.”

Have a look at her tweet:

The ‘Thalaivi’ actress also posted small videos from the party, including the preparations for the bash. Posting a clip of herself helping with the decorations, Kangana tweeted, “Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good.”

‘Dhaakad’ is an action-thriller starring Kangana in the titular role. The film is helmed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai. The actress had shared pictures from her training session for the movie in November.

Earlier, Kangana had shared her massive shoe collection with her fans saying after cleaning for days, she felt “like a slave of my own possessions”.

Kangana, who was in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, returned to Mumbai recently. The actress had visited Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak temple on December 29, 2020 and shared pictures from her visit.