Kangana Ranaut Reveals 'Emergency' Censor Board Certification On Hold

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has revealed that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film, which delves into the tumultuous period of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, has encountered unexpected hurdles due to its sensitive subject matter, Kangana revealed in a social media post.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that 'Emergency' had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana disclosed that the film's certification is currently on hold.

"There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

Kangana expressed her frustration over the situation, highlighting the pressures faced by the filmmakers.

She elaborated, "This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can we actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden."

"This is an unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country," she added.

The complex dynamics surrounding the film's content explore politically sensitive themes that have sparked considerable debate.

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Recently, makers intrigued the audience with the official trailer.

The trailer shows young Indira's bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her lengthy career.

It also gives glimpses into the various issues that the film touches including the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan, among others.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.