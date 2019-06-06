close

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha celebrate Eid on sets of Panga

Kangana shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram on Wednesday. The posts feature the two actors dressed in beautiful white ethnic attires having a fun time.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha wished their fans on Eid from the sets of their upcoming film 'Panga'.

Kangana shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram on Wednesday. The posts feature the two actors dressed in beautiful white ethnic attires having a fun time.

"Food coma on the sets of #Panga. Life is good. Eid Mubarak to everyone," Kangana captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Food coma on the sets of #Panga. Life is good. Eid Mubarak to everyone

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

They were also joined by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, director of the film. 'Panga' is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on January 24.

The upcoming sports-drama will feature Kangana as a Kabaddi player. Apart from her and Richa, the film will also feature Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chaddha in the pivotal roles.

