Kangana Ranaut’s Impressive Workout Routine Takes Instagram By Storm

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her acting prowess, captivating audiences with her incredible talent. From her remarkable portrayal in “Queen” to her role in “Manikarnika,” Kangana has consistently left a lasting impression. Beyond her acting prowess, the actress is also dedicated to fitness, as evidenced by her recent Instagram post. In her latest upload, the actress, who is set to portray the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in her upcoming film “Emergency,” shared a video where she effortlessly inspires her fans with her impressive workout and graceful moves.

In the reel, Kangana dons a sleek black gym outfit complemented by white sneakers, her curls tied in a bun. With sheer determination, the actress pushes herself to the limit during her intense workout, leaving fans awestruck by the remarkable level of her fitness.

“After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film,” the post read.

Kangana Ranaut’s Career

Over the years, Kangana has proved that she is a versatile actress with her performances in movies such as “Gangster,” “Woh Lamhe,” “Tanu Weds Manu,” “Queen,” etc. She has won three National Awards — one for best supporting role in “Fashion” (2008) and two for best actress in “Queen” (2014) and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” (2015). Apart from this, she was also praised for her portrayal of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic “Thalaivii.”

Kangana Ranaut’s New Movie — ‘Emergency’

“Emergency” is an upcoming biographical political film, directed and produced by Kangana. It is based on the emergency in the country in 1975. Kangana will be essaying the role of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman. It will be released on October 20, 2023.