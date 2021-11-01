हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urfi Javed

Kapde nahi samabhalte: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed trolled again for flaunting her bra in thigh-high slit gown

Urfi Javed is known for her love for bizarre fashion choices. And the actress-model did it again when she flaunted her black bra in a red gown she wore for a photoshoot. 

Kapde nahi samabhalte: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed trolled again for flaunting her bra in thigh-high slit gown

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress-model Urfi Javed often finds herself in herself, thanks to her love for eccentric fashion sense. It looks like if not for her work, Urfi loves to grab limelight for her outlandish fashin choice, and she does it with elan!

Urfi has been on the receiving end of trolls on the internet for obvious reasons. This time she shared a series of photos from a recent photoshoot on Instagram. She wore a red gown which came with a thigh-high slit. She added her twist to the look by carrying it one strap down and holding it with a hand. 

Urfi had her hair tied in sleek ponytail and opted for brown footwear to complete the look. She captioned the image with a twist of wordplay inspired by her look as she wrote, "I’m red-y."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

There is no doubt that Urfi is quite adventurous with her style choices. She has created stirs on several occasions with her dressing sense. The actress had stepped out of an airport with her unbuttoned pants, thus catching everyone's eye. Before that, she stepped out in a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. 

She was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urfi JavedUrfi Javed photosUrfi Javed hotUrfi Javed hot picsUrfi Javed bold photosUrfi Javed controversyBigg Boss
Next
Story

Ankita Lokhande to marry boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai? Deets inside

Must Watch

PT10M46S

Keshav Prasad Maurya: It is Namazwadi Party not Samajwadi Party