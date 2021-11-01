Kapde nahi samabhalte: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed trolled again for flaunting her bra in thigh-high slit gown

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress-model Urfi Javed often finds herself in herself, thanks to her love for eccentric fashion sense. It looks like if not for her work, Urfi loves to grab limelight for her outlandish fashin choice, and she does it with elan!

Urfi has been on the receiving end of trolls on the internet for obvious reasons. This time she shared a series of photos from a recent photoshoot on Instagram. She wore a red gown which came with a thigh-high slit. She added her twist to the look by carrying it one strap down and holding it with a hand.

Urfi had her hair tied in sleek ponytail and opted for brown footwear to complete the look. She captioned the image with a twist of wordplay inspired by her look as she wrote, "I’m red-y."

There is no doubt that Urfi is quite adventurous with her style choices. She has created stirs on several occasions with her dressing sense. The actress had stepped out of an airport with her unbuttoned pants, thus catching everyone's eye. Before that, she stepped out in a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

She was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations.