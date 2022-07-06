New Delhi: It is no secret that actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar are really close to each other. The ‘Razi’ actor considers Karan her mentor, a father figure and a best friend. Now, Karan has opened up on how he reacted to Alia’s pregnancy after she shared the big news with him. Talking to a news portal Karan said that he got emotional and started crying and felt like his baby is having a baby.



Karan shared with ETimes, “I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with cap. And she told me this. And my first emotion was, tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, 'I can't believe you are having a baby'.”

He further added, “It feels like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is! I've seen her from a girl transforming into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. She was my first burst of being a parent. My first burst of parenting was when she walked into my office when she was 17. She's 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us. I share such a strong bond with her. I can't wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children.”

Alia has two films from Karan’s Dharma Production in her kitty, namely, ‘Brahamastra’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. While, ‘Brahamastra’, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor is finally scheduled to release on September 9 this year. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ stars Alia opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie also boasts of veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will also appear with Ranveer in the debut episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’.