Karan Johar

Karan Johar to unveil his wax figure in Singapore

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to unveil his wax figure, as well as a new experience zone, at Madame Tussauds, Singapore, on Thursday.

Karan Johar to unveil his wax figure in Singapore

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to unveil his wax figure, as well as a new experience zone, at Madame Tussauds, Singapore, on Thursday.

The unveiling will be live streamed from Sentosa.

Karan will launch an 'ultimate film star' experience, a 2,500 square meters new zone celebrating Indian cinema. It will utilise interactive technology like AR, Kinect, Hologram and physical special effects giving visitors the chance to dance and act their way into the hall of fame alongside noted Indian celebrities.

The official Instagram account of Madame Tussauds, Singapore, shared an update about the event, along with a photograph of Karan showcasing his hand imprints and more.

"Not a fan of coffee? But not with Karan Johar's Koffee because he will definitely brew to perfection! Join us at the opening of Ultimate Film Star experience on April 4," the post read.

 

