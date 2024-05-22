Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751312
NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Offer Hilarious Grooming Tips: Watch

On Tuesday, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director took to Instagram to share a video featuring his kids along with their teacher, Kunal.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 07:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Offer Hilarious Grooming Tips: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karan Johar, who often shares cute glimpses of his kids, recently posted a hilarious video of his twins, Yash and Roohi, giving grooming tips to their teacher, attracting a humorous reaction from him.

On Tuesday, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director took to Instagram to share a video featuring his kids along with their teacher, Kunal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the video, the kids are seen attending their piano lesson at home. It starts with Yash telling his teacher, "Kunal sir, you're too cute, but you're too hairy," leaving Kunal stunned. In response, Kunal says, "Amaze. What a way to give a compliment."

Yash then suggests that Kunal "take a special kind of cream" and apply it to remove all the hair. Roohi also chimes in, recommending Kunal try waxing. Their suggestions leave Kunal visibly surprised, and he humorously exclaims, "Thank you for my beauty tips."

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "So clearly I am not the only one being subjected to their opinions and feedback! Kunal Sir I hope you feel my pain, anyone for tips on grooming and deserving birthdays you know who to contact!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 12-year-old girl develops hole in stomach after eating nitrogen paan
DNA Video
DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!