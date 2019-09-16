close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar's personal wardrobe finds place in Angad Bedi's film

"The Zoya Factor" stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

Karan Johar&#039;s personal wardrobe finds place in Angad Bedi&#039;s film

Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi will play a stylish cricketer in "The Zoya Factor", and the film's costume unit has sourced clothes for the role from filmmaker Karan Johar's wardrobe.

"My character needed different looks as formals, athleisure and layers. So we put together a range of high-end brands to give the character a look that would best deem fit. Karan was kind enough to allow us to source clothes from his wardrobe. He is a style icon and the character ''m playing, Robin, needed aesthetic of the fashion sense Karan has in his personal life. My producers, Aarti and Pooja Shetty, put together looks from his personal wardrobe," said Angad.

"The Zoya Factor" stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

 

Tags:
Karan JoharAngad BediThe Zoya Factor
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat in black beachwear—Pic proof

Must Watch

PT10M24S

5W1H: 16th September 2019