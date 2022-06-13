हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Kundrra flirts with Farah Khan, Tejasswi Prakash gets offended, asks 'Are you serious'?

We all know that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make a great couple. The couple recently visited the sets of Khatra Khatra where they met Farah Khan and Bharti Singh. 

NEW DELHI: We all know that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make a great couple. The couple recently visited the sets of Khatra Khatra where they met Farah Khan and Bharti Singh. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During one of the fun banters, Karan was seen kissing Farah continuously on her hand and Farah asked aisa kya hai Teja mein jo mujh mein nahi hai and so Karan replied 'kuch nahi'. Later we see Teja coming in between them and saying '"Really? Are you serious Karan?" and pretends to be jealous of them. 

Karan then changed tracks and said, "Ma'am, I was just asking how do you get dates for a wedding? I want to get dates for my wedding with Tejasswi, do you have any idea?" Both Tejasswi and Farah gave him stern looks and walked out on him.

Later Bharti enters the frame and both hugs each other. 

Karan has shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Kaisi kaisi ‘khatra’naak situations se sambhalna padhta hai ek bhale ladke ko.. love you @farahkhankunder ma’am @bharti.laughterqueen I know you will always have my back .. @tejasswiprakash my doll .. yes I’m serious ;).."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 where Teja emerged as the winner of the show. During the show, the couple expressed their feelings for each other and have been inseparable since then. 

