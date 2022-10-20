Karan Kundrra gets BRUTALLY trolled for romancing 12-year-old Riva Arora in new reel

New Delhi: TV actor and Bigg Boss fame Karan Kundrra is one such personality who always stays in news. However, this time it is not for his loved-up pictures with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash or any music video but for an Instagram reel. Recently, Karan featured in a romantic reel with 12-year-old child actress Riva Arora who has been a part of films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

In the reel, Riva is seen cheating on her boyfriend with Karan Kundrra and behaves like a full-grown adult. We can see her character being sweet with her boyfriend while later she meets Karan at a bar. The girl’s character has also been sexualised in the video. Hence, this did not well with the netizens. As soon as the reel went viral on social media, Karan received severe backlash for romancing a 12 year old minor girl while he himself is 38 years old.

Users even called out the girl’s parents for being a part of the video and letting her work in such a video. “Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this,’ a tweet read. A user even called such an act as pedophilic and called out the makers of the video. “Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it. She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age?,” the user wrote.

Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this.@KanoongoPriyank @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/V8EhVRg56T — (@me_as_pm) October 13, 2022

Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it.

She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age? — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) October 18, 2022

yes her parents are responsible but karan and the other guy are equally in this. they should've just not accepted this knowing a 12 yrs old is in here?



and abt the last line there are a lot of child actors in the industry not just riva. October 13, 2022

Until 3 days ago, I hadn’t heard of Riva Arora. Now I know she’s a 12 year old who’s had natural or artificial precocious puberty and has been pushed by her ambitious parents to pose with men 3 times her age. This is the worst kind of exploitation. — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) October 18, 2022

Child artist Riva Arora boasts of 8.2 million followers on her Instagram handle.