NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN KUNDRRA

Karan Kundrra gets BRUTALLY trolled for romancing 12-year-old Riva Arora in new reel

Karan Kundrra was brutally trolled for doing a romantic video with 12 year old actress Riva Arora. Netizens also slammed Riva's parents along with Karan and called it pedophilic.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karan Kundrra gets BRUTALLY trolled for romancing 12-year-old Riva Arora in new reel

New Delhi: TV actor and Bigg Boss fame Karan Kundrra is one such personality who always stays in news. However, this time it is not for his loved-up pictures with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash or any music video but for an Instagram reel. Recently, Karan featured in a romantic reel with 12-year-old child actress Riva Arora who has been a part of films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.  

In the reel, Riva is seen cheating on her boyfriend with Karan Kundrra and behaves like a full-grown adult. We can see her character being sweet with her boyfriend while later she meets Karan at a bar. The girl’s character has also been sexualised in the video. Hence, this did not well with the netizens. As soon as the reel went viral on social media, Karan received severe backlash for romancing a 12 year old minor girl while he himself is 38 years old.  

Users even called out the girl’s parents for being a part of the video and letting her work in such a video. “Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this,’ a tweet read. A user even called such an act as pedophilic and called out the makers of the video. “Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it. She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age?,” the user wrote.  

Read the tweets here -  

Child artist Riva Arora boasts of 8.2 million followers on her Instagram handle.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?