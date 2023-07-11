Kareena Kapoor Shares Stunning Family Pictures From Alpine Retreat

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, she has consistently mesmerized the audience with her unforgettable performances in many iconic roles. Kareena enjoys massive popularity in India, with a huge fan base. She is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, and together they have two sons — Taimur and Jehangir. The family is often seen vacationing in various parts of the world, creating wonderful memories together. Kareena often shares updates about these vacations on her social media accounts, and once again, the actress has delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her latest trip.

Kareena Kapoor shares adorable family pictures from her vacation

Kareena Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and is often spotted sharing updates about her personal life with her fans. According to reports, the Khan family is on vacation somewhere in Europe, and Kareena has shared some adorable family pictures from there. In the Instagram post, Kareena is seen happily posing with Saif Ali Khan, at a beautiful location with mountains and clouds in the background. But what took the spotlight away from the couple were their sons photobombing them.



In the picture, Kareena Kapoor is seen in an all-white casual look, while Saif Ali Khan is spotted wearing a red pastel shirt along with beige colour shorts. Kareena captioned the post, "Hair Flying Hero next to me Alps in the background...Ready for the shot Summer 2023."

Kareena Kapoor’s fans were delighted to see the beautiful post and went to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

One of the users wrote, “Perfection in all aspects.”

Another user commented, “The whole family looks beautiful. Forever couple.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had also dropped some more pictures with Saif Ali Khan and their sons. In the pictures, the family is seen having delicious food and enjoying their vacation.

Kareena Kapoor’s forthcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, a mystery-thriller based on the Japanese bestseller of the same name. Reportedly, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

These apart, Kareena Kapoor has Rhea Kapoor’s Crew in her pipeline, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.