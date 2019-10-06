close

Elle Beauty Awards 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma steal the show at Elle Beauty Awards 2019—Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma showed off their perfectly toned legs wearing thigh-high slit gowns at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma showed off their perfectly toned legs wearing thigh-high slit gowns at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019.

Anushka was seen wearing a white gown that she paired with gold strappy heels. Her hair were left open with a side parting and the actress was carrying minimalist makeup.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the other hand, Kareena chose a classy pink and orange outfit with light makeup.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Others present at the event were actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey. Janhvi opted for a long, flashy gown that she paired with golden heels. The actress also opted for a few accessories to add glamour of the outfit.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ananya, on the other hand, chose a short black dress along with boots. She was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking her.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The night saw many faces from the film industry and each one of them brought their A-Game forward.

Elle Beauty Awards 2019 was organised at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Tags:
Elle Beauty Awards 2019Anushka SharmaKareena Kapoor Khan
