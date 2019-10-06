Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma steal the show at Elle Beauty Awards 2019—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma showed off their perfectly toned legs wearing thigh-high slit gowns at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019.

Anushka was seen wearing a white gown that she paired with gold strappy heels. Her hair were left open with a side parting and the actress was carrying minimalist makeup.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the other hand, Kareena chose a classy pink and orange outfit with light makeup.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Others present at the event were actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey. Janhvi opted for a long, flashy gown that she paired with golden heels. The actress also opted for a few accessories to add glamour of the outfit.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ananya, on the other hand, chose a short black dress along with boots. She was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking her.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The night saw many faces from the film industry and each one of them brought their A-Game forward.

Elle Beauty Awards 2019 was organised at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.