Kareena Kapoor Khan papped on sets, rocks coordinated athleisure look, see pics

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look and she proved it again as she flaunted her curvaceous figure in athleisure wear. Kareena was spotted on the sets in Mumbai, rocking a coordinated athleisure wear look, for a new collab with a leading sportswear brand.

The actress was seen donning a blue and pink co-ord athleisure outfit. Take a look at her pictures below:

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, the actress recently returned after holidaying in celebs' favourite destination Maldives, where she along with her kids - Taimur and Jeh, rang in her husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release.

Bebo also has Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta's untitled film in the pipeline which will be shot first. She will begin shooting for period-drama 'Sita' after completing these two projects.