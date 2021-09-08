हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan papped on sets, rocks coordinated athleisure look, see pics

The actress was seen donning a blue and pink co-ord athleisure outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan papped on sets, rocks coordinated athleisure look, see pics
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look and she proved it again as she flaunted her curvaceous figure in athleisure wear. Kareena was spotted on the sets in Mumbai, rocking a coordinated athleisure wear look, for a new collab with a leading sportswear brand. 

The actress was seen donning a blue and pink co-ord athleisure outfit. Take a look at her pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

 

Meanwhile, the actress recently returned after holidaying in celebs' favourite destination Maldives, where she along with her kids - Taimur and Jeh, rang in her husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021. 

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release. 

Bebo also has Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta's untitled film in the pipeline which will be shot first. She will begin shooting for period-drama 'Sita' after completing these two projects. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor gymKareena Kapoor athleisureKareena Kapoor photo
Next
Story

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s pics from their unreleased song go viral, fans shower love!

Must Watch

PT2M18S

French Spiderman and 'Three Musketeers' climb skyscraper