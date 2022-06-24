LONDON: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in London with her husand Saif Ali Khan, and kids - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The family of four has been accompanied by Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Armaan Jain, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and cousin Nitasha Nanda. Kareena, who loves to keep her fans updated about her personal as well professional life, has been regularly sharing glimpses from hr exotic vacation.

A day after treating her fans with a 'fam jam' picture, the actress dropped another picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan from the streets of the UK. In the image, Saif is seen holding shopping bags in his hand, hinting that he is on a shopping spree. Saif looks uber cool in a blue shirt and track pants. "Mr Khan is that you?" Kareena captioned the post with laughing emojis and a heart emoticon.

The actor is as usual, looking dashing in a blue t-shirt paired with jeans. He completed his look with white sneakers and sunglasses. Sharing the image, Kareena captioned it as, "Mr Khan is that you?" followed with laughing and heart emoticons. Check out the post below:





Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are joined by Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Nitasha Nanda, Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa Malhotra.

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram handle, informing her fans that she's holidaying in London. She shared an image of herself sipping a coffee and captioned it as "Waited two years for you baby Pret #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover ".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently wrapped her OTT debut, which is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Kareena also has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in her kitty, It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik in 'Vikram Vedha', which is based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram Aur Betal', and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. It is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

Live TV