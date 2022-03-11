हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on niece Samaira on her birthday, calls her 'fabulous elder sister'

Samaira is Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur's eldest child. The duo got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on niece Samaira on her birthday, calls her &#039;fabulous elder sister&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud aunt to her sister Karisma Kapoor's firstborn Samaira. On the occasion of her niece's 17th birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Samaira.

"Mamma's baby girl...fabulous elder sister to our boys ...Kind, gentle and beautiful...All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira..love you so much..@therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti..Sam is 17," she wrote.

Alongside the birthday note, Kareena dug out a throwback picture in Karisma can be seen hugging baby Samaira.

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan. 

