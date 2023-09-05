Kareena Kapoor Khan Spells Elegance In Halter-Neck Bralette, Draped Skirt At 'Jaane Jaan' Trailer Launch

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor is all set to rule the screens with her digital debut 'Jaane Jaan.' The actress slayed her sassy look at the trailer launch and fans are in love. Kareena opted for a three-piece burgundy coloured ensemble and dropped stunning pictures on Instagram, fans are in awe.

Kareena's three-piece outfit is a burgundy shade halterneck bralette top, a draped skirt and an open organza jacket with full sleeves. She gave her fans a sweet surprise as she uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, 'Jaane Jaan ready... Have you watched the trailer yet?' The actress accessorised her outfit with statement gold earrings and a pair of black stiletto heels.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Ufffff uff uff real fashionista," "Kareena is a legend," added another. A third one wrote, "Stunning you," and another one commented, "Stunning you." She was papped in Mumbai and her pictures and videos went viral within hours.

Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’ on Tuesday, unveiled the film’s official trailer. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer which they captioned, “It’s almost time… 21st September! See you #JaaneJaan.”

‘Jaane Jaan’ stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 21. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marks Kareena’s OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.