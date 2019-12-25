हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Christmas party

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash was a star-studded affair—Pics inside

When the very glamourous diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan decides to throw a Christmas bash, the who's who of the industry are seen in attendance and that too in their stylish best.

Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s Christmas bash was a star-studded affair—Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: When the very glamourous diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan decides to throw a Christmas bash, the who's who of the industry are seen in attendance and that too in their stylish best.

Bebo's Christmas eve bash saw Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, BFF Amrita Arora with hubby Shakeel Ladak, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji amongst various others.

Check out the inside photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika looked red hot in her stunning suit and a statement clutch while Arjun Kapoor too donned a dapper look for the pre-Christmas bash.

On the work front, Kareena's big film with Akshay Kumar in lined-up for release. 'Good Newwz' is hitting the screens on December 27, 2019, and stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles besides Bebo and Akki.

The buzz around the film is quite strong and expectations from this comedy-drama are sky-high.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. She plays the lead opposite Mr Perfectionist. The big-budget film happens to be a remake of Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' featuring Tom Hanks. The actress has extensively shot in Punjab and even visited the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar recently. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Christmas partyKareena KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanSara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanMalaika AroraArjun KapoorChristmas 2019
Next
Story

Sonam's b'day wish for dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Must Watch

PT4M28S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day