Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash was a star-studded affair—Pics inside

New Delhi: When the very glamourous diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan decides to throw a Christmas bash, the who's who of the industry are seen in attendance and that too in their stylish best.

Bebo's Christmas eve bash saw Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, BFF Amrita Arora with hubby Shakeel Ladak, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji amongst various others.

Check out the inside photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika looked red hot in her stunning suit and a statement clutch while Arjun Kapoor too donned a dapper look for the pre-Christmas bash.

On the work front, Kareena's big film with Akshay Kumar in lined-up for release. 'Good Newwz' is hitting the screens on December 27, 2019, and stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles besides Bebo and Akki.

The buzz around the film is quite strong and expectations from this comedy-drama are sky-high.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. She plays the lead opposite Mr Perfectionist. The big-budget film happens to be a remake of Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' featuring Tom Hanks. The actress has extensively shot in Punjab and even visited the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar recently.