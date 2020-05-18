Kareena Kapoor savours chocolate cake made by 'best sister' Karisma, Saif Ali Khan makes 'grumpy' appearance

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday feasted on chocolate cake, which was made by her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a few pictures of the cake, praising Karisma's baking skills. But more than the tempting cake, it was Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's 'grumpy' look in the background that caught the netizens' attention.

"Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor. And yes, that's Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in," Kareena wrote.

Reacting to Kareena's post, Karisma commented: "Yay! lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends. Alternate profession maybe."

Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official remake of "Forrest Gump".