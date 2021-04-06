हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor 'accidentally' shares first pic of her second child, deletes post in split seconds!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. 

Kareena Kapoor&#039;s father Randhir Kapoor &#039;accidentally&#039; shares first pic of her second child, deletes post in split seconds!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The B-Town Begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have not yet shared any pictures of their second child. With too much fan frenzy over Taimur Ali Khan, looks like the couple decided to go slow this time and not share any photos of their newest member. 

However, daddy dearest and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor 'accidentally' posted a photo collage of his new grandchild along with Taimur Ali Khan's baby picture. He posted it on Instagram. 

But, after realising it, the post was deleted within split seconds. Thankfully, we have its screenshot. Take a look: 

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. 

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. 

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.

 

