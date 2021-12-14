Kareena Kapoor's spokesperson says one guest was coughing, seemed unwell at 'private dinner'

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan's official spokesperson has given a clarification on Monday after news of the actor and her close friend Amrita Arora testing positive for COVID-19 broke out.

It was reported earlier that the duo had been attending several parties recently and hence might be super-spreaders of the deadly virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had instructed the people who came in contact with any of them, to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Now in an official statement, Kareena's spokesperson revealed that she had contracted the virus at a private dinner recently. The spokesperson said, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

"As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family," added the spokesperson.

Almost a week ago, the duo had attended a fun get-together hosted at the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

