topStoriesenglish2575033
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREN GILLAN

Karen Gillan Joins Cast of Crime Drama Sleeping Dogs alongside Russell Crowe

The film 'Sleeping Dogs' is based on EO Chirovici's critically acclaimed novel 'The Book of Mirrors', with a screenplay by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 02:48 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Karen Gillan Joins Cast of Crime Drama Sleeping Dogs alongside Russell Crowe

WASHINGTON: Actor Karen Gillan, who will be seen in the upcoming MCU flick 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', has joined the cast of the book-to-film crime drama film 'Sleeping Dogs'. According to Variety, an American media company, she will be joining previously announced cast member Russell Crowe. Other actors Marton Csokas, Harry Greenwood, and Thomas M Wright. The movie will shoot in Australia next month. 

The film 'Sleeping Dogs' is based on EO Chirovici's critically acclaimed novel 'The Book of Mirrors', with a screenplay by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage. Cooper also makes his feature directorial debut with the project. Variety has reported that Crowe's character, a former homicide investigator, in the wake of an innovative Alzheimer's treatment, is charged with revisiting a horrible murder case from his past--the gruesome murder of a college professor (Csokas).

The detective asks his former partner to assist him in reviving the inquiry as he struggles to retrieve his memories. They come upon a seductive and enigmatic woman (Gillan), a maze of inconsistencies and secrets, and a horrifying reality that completely alters the detective's perspective of the world. Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures produces, alongside Cooper, Collage, Deborah Glover and Pouya Shabazian of New Leaf Literary. 

Matthew Goldberg, Cliff Roberts, Highland Film Group's Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier and Ford Corbett executive produce, as per Variety.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'