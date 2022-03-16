Karisma Kapoor, Govinda shocked over new jodi, that is more ‘dumdaar’ than theirs, accept defeat: Video

New Delhi: Actors Karisma Kapoor and Govinda are losing their sleep over a new ‘jodi’ that is touted as more ‘dumdaar’ than them. The superhit pair of the 90s Bollywood film can be seen mulling over it in a new ad for a fast food brand. Govinda can be seen dialling up ‘Lolo’ (Karisma’s nickname) late at night to abreast her with this development. On hearing this, a sleepy head Lolo loses her sleep and tells ‘Chi Chi’ (Govinda’s nickname) that it is impossible. However, after learning about her competition, she accepts defeat.

In the clip, we can see Chi Chi telling Lolo over a call, “Sunn ne mein aaya hai humse bhi dumdaar jodi launch hua hui hai (I have heard that a partnership has been launched that is even more powerful than ours)."

To which the actress responds, “I don't believe it Chi Chi”.

But when he reveals that the new jodi is a KFC’s Chicken Biryani bucket, she agrees and relishes it.

Posting the ad on her Instagram, Karisma captioned her post, “The biggest Jodi is here. If there's anyone who comes close to deserving the title of No. 1 Jodi, this is it! Right ChiChi?"

Govinda also posted it on his social media handle and wrote, “Arre suna kya - Lolo aur mujhse bhi _'Dumdaar Jodi'_ launch huyi hai! With steamy chemistry, juicy andaaz aur crunchy swag, ye hi to hai number 1 jodi!" He added, "Vaise Lolo Bucket vapas to kardo” (referring to the last scene in the ad).

Fans were hit hard by nostalgia seeing their favourite jodi back together. Taking to their comment section, they showered their love for them. “Ho hi nahi sakti koi jodi is se achhi (no partnership can be better than this),” wrote one. Another commented, “Please do something more for audience.. an item song together or movie”. A third wrote, “Love it, took me back to my heyday watching you two. Love you both”.

Karisma and Govinda have starred in 11 films together, including Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, Dulaara, Khuddar, Andaz Apna Apna, among others.

The two were recently seen sharing space on talent-based reality show India's Got Talent Holi special episode.