Kartik Aaryan is a Game of Thrones fan—This is how we know

New Delhi: 'Game of Thrones' is one of the most popular shows on television and has fans all around the world. Looks like Bollywood celebs are too fond of the show as a few days ago, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji expressed his excitement over the premier of GOT season 8. And now, actor Kartik Aaryan proves that he is a Game of Thrones fan by posting a video from Udaipur, captioning it as, “And this just happened !! Udaipur welcomes #GameOfThrones Season 8 Storm is coming !!”

Here is his Tweet:

And this just happened !!

Udaipur welcomes#GameOfThrones Season 8

Storm is coming !! pic.twitter.com/Pn4mTaG4MM — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 18, 2019

The actor will be seen along with Sara Ali Khan in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. The film is being helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is keenly awaited on by fans because of Kartik and Sara's pairing.

Aaryan will also be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which stars Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

The actor's latest outing 'Luka Chuppi' emerged a roaring success at box office and became his biggest opener till date.

Looks like, the actor's 'watch' has begun!