Kartik Aaryan to interview Kerala’s superhero IAS Officer, Nooh Bava in 'Koki Poochega' series - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan popular video chat show 'Koki Poochega'has been making buzz amid the lockdown. The actor will launch a new episode of Koki Poochega, where he will interview Kerala’s superhero - Nooh Bava, IAS District Collector.

Nooh Bava is being referred to as ‘Man With A Gift Of Instant Decision Making’ because it was his instant thinking which helped in stopping the contagious virus when only three cases were reported in his district.

Nooh Bava’s instant action plan and helping the first three cases in his district stopped a major spread of the pandemic and Kartik Aaryan will salute the real-hero in his new episode.

The actor has announced the heroic-guest on his show on social media by saying, ‘Nooh Bava – The IAS Officer jin se Corona bhi darta hai. Episode 5, May 12, #KokiPoochega’.

Netizens soon couldn’t contain their excitement as the actor’s chat show has become the talk of the town in the virtual world. His unique and fun-filled show is one of the most-watched on the video-sharing platform.

The actor surely understands that people nationwide are leading stressful times and imparting knowledge through humour is the right and the perfect way.



Kartik Aaryan continues his great work with Koki Poochega and he has even contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Relief Funds to help the nation fight the fatal virus.