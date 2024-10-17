New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan's killer dance steps from the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track took the internet by storm, and now he's in the capital to get everyone grooving to his moves. He made a thrilling entry on a bike at a popular college, launching the highly anticipated title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The crowd erupted in excitement as Kartik showcased his slick gliding dance moves, instantly turning the event into a 'Spooky Slide Hook Step'.

The track, featuring a groundbreaking collaboration by Bhushan Kumar, between global icons Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar, is crafted by musical maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.

This unique blend of talent has created massive buzz, with fans already calling it one of Bollywood’s biggest musical moments of the year.

Following the massive success of the title track, Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan has embarked on a countrywide city tour. Launched at a college in Delhi, the ultimate party anthem of the year has left the nation grooving.

Next, the team is all set for a three-day tour to Indore and Hyderabad.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated horror-comedy franchise stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.