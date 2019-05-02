close

Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes turns up the heat in latest Insta pic

Erica was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' has been receiving a warm response from the audience ever since it began. It happens to be the reboot version of the original 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' featuring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan.

The Balaji Telefilms' backed serial stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan playing the lead roles. Thanks to the show, they are now the new fan favourites.

Erica, who plays Prerna Sharma on the show shared a smouldering picture of hers on Instagram with a caption: “I am an odd combination of “Really Sweet” and “Dont Mess With Me” #kasautiizindagiikay #ejf #quotes #strongwomen #prernasharma @poojabanerjeee.”

The picture has been clicked by co-star Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu Sengupta on the show.

Erica looks super amazing in the click. A few days back, the 'Kasautii...' girls—Hina Khan, who plays Komolika on the show, Erica and Pooja had great pool time and shared pictures on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.

Erica was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character.

Recently she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.

 

