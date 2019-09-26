close

Erica Fernandes

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress Erica Fernandes's outdoor work out is cooler than gym—Watch

However, do remember that the actress performed the session under the strict supervision of her fitness expert.

&#039;Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2&#039; actress Erica Fernandes&#039;s outdoor work out is cooler than gym—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Who needs a gym set-up when you can actually work out in the open? Well, this is exactly what Erica Fernandes asked on Instagram. Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame is a fitness freak and tried something different lately.

Under the supervision of her trainer, she did an outdoor workout session which looks much cooler than a gym set-up. In the caption, Erica wrote: Who needs a gym setup really? Workout madness with @ritesh.shaiwal #ericafernandes #ejf #fitness #outdoorworkout #strength #fitfam #Fitgirl #instagram #instapic #instagramers #instadaily #peace #satisfaction #thrills

The actress inhaled the fresh air and worked out in the open surroundings. For all those, who get bored easily can find outdoor workout session a clutter break drill.

Erica plays the lead role of Prerna in Balaji Telefilms' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 along with Parth Samthaan.

She was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character. Some time back, she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.

 

