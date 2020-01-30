हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Erica Fernandes's bathroom mirror pic shows every make-up lovers plight!

She plays Prerna in the show and her acting chops have earned her rave reviews from fans. 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Erica Fernandes's bathroom mirror pic shows every make-up lovers plight!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television star Erica Fernandes plays the leading lady in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. She plays Prerna in the show and her acting chops have earned her rave reviews from fans. 

Erica Fernandes is quite a popular celebrity on social media as well. She recently posted a bathroom mirror picture where she can be seen prepping up and applying her make-up. Here's the photo: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Her picture totally brings out every make-up lover's plight when in a hotel room. It has been liked by 144,242 users so far. 

On the work front, Erica plays the lead opposite Parth Samthaan. 

She was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character. Some time back, she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.

 

Erica FernandesKasautii Zindagii Kay 2erica fernandes pics
