Kashmera Shah takes dig at Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's relationship, calls him henpecked, ex-wife Ridhi Dogra hits out

New Delhi: Actress Kashmera Shah, known for her outspoken and bold image, has taken a dig at Raqesh Bapat's relationship with his fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty. The actress took to social media to share a series of pictures from a task segment from Bigg Boss OTT, where Raqesh chose Divya Agarwal instead of Shamita to dip her face in the water several times.

Sharing the pictures from the task on Twitter, Kashmera wrote, "Congratulations @RaQesh19, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband… again." (sic). Looking at her latest post, it appears that the 'Yes Boss' actress doesn't approve of Raqesh and Shamita's relationship on the show.

Live TV

Meanwhile, disagreeing completely with Kashmera's comment on her ex-husband Raqesh, Ridhi Dogra hit out at the actress. "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

Raqesh and Shamita have been together on the show since the start and their chemistry has grabbed headlines on several occasions. However, of late, the duo has been indulging in a lot of arguments and conflicts. In fact, their fellow housemates have often accused Shamita of being 'dominating' towards Raqesh in their relationship.

Prior to this, Raqesh was married to Ridhi Dogra, whom he met on the sets of 'Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak' in 2010. They tied the knot in 2011 and later also participated in the celebrity dance show 'Nach Baliye 6' in 2013. However, the duo separated seven years after their marriage and confirmed the same in February 2019. Despite their separation, the couple is still on good terms.