New Delhi: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot last year in December received death threats from an unidentified man through social media, as reported by Mumbai Police.

As reported by news agency ANI, Mumbai Police have registered a case against an unidentified man and initiated an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. The case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking).

Quite some time back, actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received death threats in the form of a letter. It mentioned that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May. Salman and his family's security was enhanced after the incident.

According to the reports, Vicky was the one to complain the police about the threat.

The actress celebrated her birthday in the Maldives with her close friends and family this year.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty.

On the other hand, Vicky is currently busy preparing for Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-tiled film. In his kitty he also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar.

