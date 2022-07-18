New Delhi: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate actress' birthday with friends and family and are treating fans with stunning pictures. On Monday, Vicky dropped an adorable picture with Kat and it has taken the internet by storm.

Vicky took to his Instagram, to share a picture from the Maldives with his wife Katrina Kaif. In the picture, clicked on a yacht, Katrina and Vicky can be seen twinning in white. Kat cannot take her eyes off Vicky who is flashing a big smile. This picture is all-things-love and fans are loving it!

The comment section is flooded with heart-eye and love emojis by fans. Also, many celeb pals have dropped their comments including Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan and more. In the caption, the actor put an 'infinity' emoticon.

Katrina celebrated her birthday this year in the Maldives with her close friends and family. Kat shared a picture with her girl gang Isabella Kaif, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, Ileana D'Cruz and Karishma Kohli whereas Vicky posed with his boys Sunny Kaushal, Sebastian Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari.

Vicky Katrina tied the knot on December 9th, 2021 in Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

