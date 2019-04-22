Katrina Kaif joins the cast of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, shares pic to confirm

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif confirmed being a part of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which is going to be yet another cop-drama by Simmba director Rohit Shetty.

Sharing a picture with Akshay, Karan and Rohit on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long and the inimitable @karanjohar

@reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms."

Both Akshay and Kat have finally put an end to speculations by confirming the news on social media. They were last seen in Tees Maar Khan and had a brief appearance in Bombay Talkies.

Sooryavanshi will be produced by Karan Johar and it is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. Katrina has wrapped up her shoot for Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set for an Eid this year. Akshay, on the other hand, has completed shooting for the comedy, Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Zero which flopped at the Box Office. However, despite scathing reviews, Kat's performance in the film was praised by all.