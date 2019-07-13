close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif poses by the beach, Arjun Kapoor has a hilarious comment—See inside

While we can't stop going gaga over Katrina Kaif's beach pic, actor Arjun Kapoor has different 'concerns' entirely.

Katrina Kaif poses by the beach, Arjun Kapoor has a hilarious comment—See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is adored by many. The beautiful actress has over 24 million followers on social media app Instagram and her pics often go viral. Right from when she joined Insta back in 2017, Kat treats her fans with new pics every now and then.

Her latest Insta post made fans fall in love with her all over again! She can be seen posing in a blue swimwear by the beach.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Kat is currently holidaying in Mexico, as is evident from her Instagram stories.

While we can't stop going gaga over her pics, actor Arjun Kapoor has different 'concerns' entirely.

Commenting on the actress's beach pic, Arjun wrote, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing”

Well, the comment did make us laugh!

Coming back to Kat, the actress will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. Fans are eager to see the duo share screen space yet again. The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is slated to release next year.

Tags:
Katrina KaifArjun KapoorSooryavanshi
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra wishes 'mother-in-love' Denise Jonas on her birthday

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa