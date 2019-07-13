Katrina Kaif poses by the beach, Arjun Kapoor has a hilarious comment—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is adored by many. The beautiful actress has over 24 million followers on social media app Instagram and her pics often go viral. Right from when she joined Insta back in 2017, Kat treats her fans with new pics every now and then.

Her latest Insta post made fans fall in love with her all over again! She can be seen posing in a blue swimwear by the beach.

Check it out here:

Kat is currently holidaying in Mexico, as is evident from her Instagram stories.

While we can't stop going gaga over her pics, actor Arjun Kapoor has different 'concerns' entirely.

Commenting on the actress's beach pic, Arjun wrote, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing”

Well, the comment did make us laugh!

Coming back to Kat, the actress will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. Fans are eager to see the duo share screen space yet again. The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is slated to release next year.