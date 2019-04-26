close

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wants to get into production

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif says she is excited about developing content and wants to become a producer.

The actress opened up about broadening her horizon in the filmmaking industry when she appeared in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2", read a statement. 

When the host Anaita Shroff Adajania asked her about her future plans, Katrina said she wants to become a producer. 

"I am excited about developing content. I want to become a producer, and I want to take ownership," she said, going on to congratulate Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone for having created production companies of their own.

On the film front, Katrina will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. She will essay the role of Kumud Raina. 

Introducing her character on Instagram, Katrina wrote: "I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet...I can't wait for everyone to see the film."

Katrina has also been roped in for filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next, titled "Sooryavanshi" starring actor Akshay Kumar.

 

