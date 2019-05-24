close

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner dons outfit similar to Deepika Padukone's Cannes look

She wore Italian designer Giambattista Valli's lime light ensemble, accessorised with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and a headgear.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The voluminous neon green ensemble that actress Deepika Padukone wore at the Cannes Film Festival this year has found a fan in international reality TV star Kendall Jenner, who wore a pink version of a similar dress.

On her visit to the French Riviera, Deepika stunned people with her appearance in neon green ruffled gown on the second day of the gala, leaving her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in awe of her. 

She wore Italian designer Giambattista Valli's lime light ensemble, accessorised with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and a headgear.

Kendall recently flaunted a similar outfit at an event. Jenner took to Instagram to share a few photographs of her look. She is seen dressed up in a pink frill gown.

She even tied a bow on her waist like Deepika did with her outfit.

 

