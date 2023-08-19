Kiara Advani Oozes Oomph In Bold, Cut-Out Gown; Post Leaves Fans Stunned - In Pics

New Delhi: Setting the internet on fire, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actress Kiara Advani has set the internet on fire by dropping stunning photos of her in a bold cut-out gown. Fans were in awe of her look as the gown flattered her curves really well. No wonder, the photos went viral on social media and fans poured in love for her in the comment section.

Complementing the look with subtle makeup, Kiara kept her look minimalistic with a top bun. While one of the fans wrote, “How can someone so gorgeous", another wrote, “Mrs Malhotra slaying as always.”

Recently, Kiara was spotted wearing an A-Line flared dress with shimmer makeup. Standing out, the actress applied red-coloured lipstick. On the work front, Kiara will be seen next with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. She was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and the film did well at the box office.