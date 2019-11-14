Kiara Advani sizzles in a golden thigh-high slit evening gown—Photos

New Delhi: The latest 'it' girl in Bollywood, Kiara Advani turned heads at the recently held Global Spa The Fit N Fab Show where she sizzled in a golden shimmery number, looking like a true blue diva.

Kiara wore a thigh-high slit evening gown by international designer Nicolas Jebran. She shared her look on Instagram and we must say, the 'Kabir Singh' actress is nailing it!

Also, her hairdo adds to the overall dramatic effect.

Kiara was last seen in 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The Hindi version turned out to be a blockbuster hit creating several records at the Box Office.

She has her kitty full with projects like 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Good Newwz'. Kiara also has Netlfix movie 'Guilty'—which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions in the pipeline.