Kriti Sanon Gets Love Overdose From Fans In Delhi, Mob Hoots And Cheers For National Award Winner

Kriti Sanon won her first National Award on October 17. The actress shared her Best Actress award for her performance in Mimi with Alia Bhatt at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in hometown, New Delhi. 

Last Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
  • Kriti Sanon,Tiger Shroff promoted the film in Delhi.
Kriti Sanon Gets Love Overdose From Fans In Delhi, Mob Hoots And Cheers For National Award Winner Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: 2023 is the year Kriti Sanon isn't going to forget for sure. From a promising release ahead to a National Award Win, Kriti Sanon is on a roll. That's why Delhi fans ensured that the actress recieves immense love and support.   

Kriti Sanon won her first National Award on October 17. The actress shared her Best Actress award for her performance in Mimi with Alia Bhatt at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in hometown, New Delhi. Following the ceremony, Kriti Sanon stayed in the town to promote her upcoming film, Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon, along with Tiger Shroff, promoted the film in Delhi. Following the promotional event, as she was leaving the venue, fans in huge numbers mobbed the actress to get a glimpse of her. The fans and admirers from Delhi couldn't stop themselves from cheering for the actress and tried to click with the leading actress.

Talking about Kriti Sanon, the actress has left a delible mark on the hearts of audiences since her debut film Heropanti. Since her debut, she has never looked back and paved a path to the top all by herself. The actress's journey is inspiring for everyone who aspires to dream big.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Ganapath, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in her maiden production, Do Patti alongside Kajol, an untitled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor, and The Crew.

