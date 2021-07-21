KRK reacts to Raj Kundra arrest, says ‘apki soch aur kaam dono lukkho wale hai’

New Delhi: One of the most controversial celebrities on social media, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back with yet another bizarre comment on the arrest of businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra.

Reacting on the controversy, KRK tweeted earlier in the day, “If you have to earn money to run your house by making porn films, then you are most poor person in this world. ये दर्शाता है कि आपके पास कुछ ग़लत कामों की वजह से पैसे तो आ गए, लेकिन आज भी आपकी सोच भी लुक्खो वाली है और आपके काम भी लुकखागिरी वाले हैं!”

For the unversed, Raj Kundra has been sent into police custody till July 23. He was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content and publishing the same through mobile applications.

Earlier in the day, YouTuber Puneet Kaur has opened up against arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he had approached her via social media direct messaging for his mobile app, through which pornography content produced by him was reportedly published.

On Tuesday evening, Poonam Pandey, who confessed before the Mumbai Police team that she was brought into the adult film industry by him has also reacted on the arrest of the Kundra.

Times of India quoted Poonam Pandey as saying that at this moment her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids.

Recently, after his arrest, an undated interview of Sagarika has come to the fore. The actress-model has levelled a series of allegations against Raj, claiming that she was offered a role in a web series produced by him in August 2020.