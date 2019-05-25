close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu shares adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on birthday—Watch

He took to Instagram and shared the inside photos with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kunal Kemmu shares adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on birthday—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated his birthday with family and shared adorable pictures on social media. He took to Instagram and shared the inside photos with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The bunch of cool people got together and posed for clicks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Happy Bunch

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Best Best Bestest Birthday Gift Ever!!!

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal's little munchkin was born on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

 

The actor turned 36 this year. Kunal's first brush with acting came quite early as a child artiste in 'Sir'. He then went on to star in several hits. Kunal has featured in movies like Kalyug, Traffic Signal, Dhol, Golmaal, 99, Go Goa Gone and Kalank.

Here's wishing Kunal a happy birthday!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Kunal Kemmukunal kemmu birthdayInaaya Naumi KemmuKareenaSohaSaif Ali Khan
Next
Story

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor discuss movies with Raj Kumar Hirani in New York

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Zee News Wrap: Watch Top News of the day