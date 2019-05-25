Kunal Kemmu shares adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on birthday—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated his birthday with family and shared adorable pictures on social media. He took to Instagram and shared the inside photos with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The bunch of cool people got together and posed for clicks:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal's little munchkin was born on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

The actor turned 36 this year. Kunal's first brush with acting came quite early as a child artiste in 'Sir'. He then went on to star in several hits. Kunal has featured in movies like Kalyug, Traffic Signal, Dhol, Golmaal, 99, Go Goa Gone and Kalank.

Here's wishing Kunal a happy birthday!